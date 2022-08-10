Combine harvester blaze at Ugborough
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 10th August 2022 4:00 pm
Share
Fire service. (DSFS )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Fire crews from Kingsbridge, Ivybridge, Plympton and Ashburton were called into action to fight a combine harvester fire at Ugborough yesterday (August 9).
The crews were called in just before 1pm and found the blaze had spread to a hedge.
The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets and firefighters using beaters.
The cause was accidental ignition. The combine harvester was severely damaged.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |