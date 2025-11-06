The Royal Marines Veterans behind Bootneck Yomp 25 are over half way though their 925 mile ‘yomp’ from John O’Groats to Lands End - having powered through the rain and driving winds without losing time amazingly.
Mark Gordon Project Director: "The first few days were hampered by very wet Scottish weather, however the team kept on track and on plan, demonstrating cheerfulness through adversity, fortitude and determination: all demonstrated in their ongoing social media updates.
“The underlying principles driving this project: Service, Commando Mindset, Importance of Health and Physical Fitness, Family, and the enormous potential of the Veteran Community - not least in support of national security in times of crisis - are being demonstrated in abundance. The British public have shown huge support for this project since it started, and we are all enormously grateful.”
The event commenced on 31 October and is expected to take 8 days, all whilst carrying 20lbs each. The group has been joined by fellow Veteran Commandos for local stages and a support crew who will manage the transport, logistics and background administration 24/7.
As the veterans complete the penultimate day of their challenge, the team will pass through South Brent and Ivybridge before ending in Plymouth for the final sleep before finishing. People are encouraged to come out and support the ‘yompers’, cheering them on for the last push.
From the 28-strong team, that hail from as far apart as Tain and Penzance, 17 will run on average 30 miles each per day to raise money for charities – Cancer Research UK, young suicide prevention charity Papyrus, Royal Marines Charity, Alzheimer’s Society and Combat Stress - each having supported or affected all the team members in some way and continue to have an effect on so many other people’s lives across the UK.
Mark Gordon, Project Director organised this event for several reasons: “Firstly, we wanted to raise as much money as possible for the chosen charities. Moreover, for me and every member of the team – whether actively running or as part of the support crew – it’s about service to wider society. That does not stop when leaving the Armed Forces.
“We are demonstrating the value of the Veteran community, their mindset, whilst epitomising the importance of keeping fit and healthy and proactively maintaining one’s physical health and mental wellbeing.
“During the intense training, organisation and planning over the past months, we’ve rediscovered shared bonds and it’s really made a positive difference to us all. As a team where the average age is 49, we’re keen on proving that ‘It’s Still a State of Mind’."
Details of the route along with maps that can be downloaded are available via the Bootneck Yomp 25 website.
All social media channels - linked on the Bootneck Yomp 25 website - will be updated constantly to confirm locations for anyone wishing to turn up to support the team on their way during this challenge.
Donations can be made via Just Giving or the Bootneck Yomp 25 website where you can also offer sponsorship, support and merchandise can be purchased to raise further funds.
