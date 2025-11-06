From the 28-strong team, that hail from as far apart as Tain and Penzance, 17 will run on average 30 miles each per day to raise money for charities – Cancer Research UK, young suicide prevention charity Papyrus, Royal Marines Charity, Alzheimer’s Society and Combat Stress - each having supported or affected all the team members in some way and continue to have an effect on so many other people’s lives across the UK.