The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is inviting staff and members of the public to join its Council of Governors, representing the voices of local communities within the Trust.
Vacancies are now open and available for both public and staff governor roles across Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, Wiltshire, and Swindon.
Governors play an essential role in representing local communities, helping to shape the future of the ambulance service, and ensuring SWASFT remains transparent, accountable, and responsive to the people it serves.
They bring a valued, diverse range of perspectives from the public, patients, and staff, helping shape the future of the ambulance service and contributing to the Trust’s vision of delivering the best possible care when it’s needed most.
Colin Weston, Lead Governor at South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our staff and members of the community to get directly involved with our ambulance service.
“Our members and governors are at the heart of the Trust and play a vital role in shaping how we improve our services to meet the needs of the people we serve.
“It’s important that SWASFT hears those staff and community voices, and by standing as a governor in this year’s elections, you can make a real difference to your local ambulance service.
“We look forward to receiving and welcoming all nominations.”
Nominations close on Wednesday November 19, with successful, uncontested nominees announced shortly afterwards.
If multiple nominations are received for the same area, these will go to election, and successful candidates will be confirmed on Wednesday January 14 2026.
To find out more or submit a nomination, visit the Council of Governors page on the SWASFT website https://www.swast.nhs.uk/council-of-governors or email [email protected].
If you don’t wish to stand as a Governor but would like to stay involved, you can also become a Member of the Trust.
