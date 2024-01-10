Since leaving the Royal Navy in June 2013 Jake Moores has taken on the roles of Maritime Campaign Leader for Elbit Systems UK, Maritime Advisor for Babcock Defence and Security, Chair of the Dart RNLI, President of Dartmouth Sea Cadets, Trustee of The Britannia Association and Co-Chair of The Leaders Club as well as duties as a Deputy Lieutenant of Devon. In addition, he was Chairman of Shrouds of the Somme an Art installation that marked the centenary of the Battle of the Somme in 2016 and the centenary of the end of the First World War in November 2018.