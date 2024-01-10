Jake Moores joined the Royal Navy in 1976 and on completion of his training, elected to join the submarine service where he became a Tactics and Sonar Specialist.
Successful completion of the Submarine Command Course 'Perisher' in 1989 was followed by three submarine commands HMS Odin, HMS Sovereign and HMS Vanguard.
These sea commands were followed by three shore commands; Britannia Royal Naval College, The Faslane Flotilla, and The Devonport Flotilla.
Since leaving the Royal Navy in June 2013 Jake Moores has taken on the roles of Maritime Campaign Leader for Elbit Systems UK, Maritime Advisor for Babcock Defence and Security, Chair of the Dart RNLI, President of Dartmouth Sea Cadets, Trustee of The Britannia Association and Co-Chair of The Leaders Club as well as duties as a Deputy Lieutenant of Devon. In addition, he was Chairman of Shrouds of the Somme an Art installation that marked the centenary of the Battle of the Somme in 2016 and the centenary of the end of the First World War in November 2018.
Jake is now back with the Royal Navy as a Decision Body and Appeal Board member for Service Complaints and has recently been nominated to be the High Sheriff of Devon for 2024-25.
This will be a 60-minute presentation including the chance to ask questions. The presentation will also inform the audience of the Dart Appeal, and information on the station developments as Jake is the current LMG Chair at Dart RNLI. All funds raised will go directly to the Dart RNLI Station Appeal.
Suggested donation of £10.00 per ticket.
Thursday February 15 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Totnes Guildhall.