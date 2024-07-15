The group, comprising Next Steps Together (NeST), Livewell Southwest, and South Hams Community Action, are on a mission to transform the way we approach dementia care in the community. As NeST’s Clinical Director and CEO Suzi Garrod, explained, “People are crying out for the practical, emotional, and social support they need for family members living with mild to moderate dementia, especially where they themselves are the primary caregivers. We want to keep our elderly loved ones in their own homes and communities for as long as possible. We can also save the NHS and taxpayers a huge amount of money in doing so.” To meet this critical need, the new Dementia Meeting Centre at Tumbly Hill plans to operate three days a week and include a weekly drop-in memory café, cognitive stimulation therapies, individual counselling, complementary therapies, and support groups – all focused on supporting families living with dementia in and around Kingsbridge.