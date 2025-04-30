The hit BBC One show Sort Your Life Out is back and looking for families or shared households in Devon to participate in the next series.
The BAFTA-nominated series, fronted by Stacey Solomon, focuses on helping families declutter and reorganise their homes.
Solomon and a team of makeover experts assist participants in evaluating their possessions, encouraging them to let go of items they no longer need and transform their living spaces into more functional and harmonious environments.
The series combines elements of home makeover, organisation, humour and personal storytelling to highlight the emotional and practical aspects of decluttering.
Would you like your home totally transformed by Stacey and her expert team?
Imagine if the entire contents of your house were laid out before you, so you could decide what to keep and what to lose. Through a life-changing declutter, supersize spring clean and ingenious carpentry solutions, this process will bring joy back into your home.
Stacey and her team of organising fanatics - made up of Dilly Carter, Rob Bent and Iwan Carrington - can help you let go of the things you don’t need, and streamline what you do. Plus they’ll create space-saving storage and put systems in place to save you time and money in the future.
A spokesperson said: “Whether you have a new baby on the way, want to run a business from home, find it hard to let go of sentimental items or just want to create calm in the chaos, the Sort Your Life Out team would love to hear from you.”
For more information email [email protected] or apply online, visit: www.optomen.com/sort-your-life-out or the BBC Take Part website.