A town has reflected on its newest community initiative aimed at encouraging shoppers and visitors to return after weeks of roadworks caused disruptions earlier in the year.
Following five weeks of sewage works in Modbury, the Parish Council, along with the Traders group, decided to roll up their sleeves and offer some much-needed TLC to the town.
The Marvelous Makeover initiative, which took place at the end of April, invited residents, councillors, and local clubs to tackle numerous tasks to tidy up the town.
Modbury Parish Councillor Sarah Wyatt said: "We had cubs, residents, and Parish Councillors all pitching in together—tackling tasks from weeding and litter picking to sweeping, cleaning, planting, and flag installation."
Modbury, as a town, is no stranger to coming up with innovative ways to engage its community and visitors.
In the past, they have introduced new branding called Love Modbury— a scheme encouraging people to Eat, Shop, and Explore the town.
In 2022, they held a rooster ramble where 15 painted Cockerels (the Modbury Emblem) were situated around the town for people to find, taking them on a history walk and a nature trail.
Modbury was also the world's first plastic bag-free zone after a successful six-month trial in April 2007.
The town has also found TV fame, featuring multiple times on the Channel 4 Documentary television show Time Team. Cllr Wyatt added: "Thank you to all those who volunteered, cleared their paths and pavements, and helped with Modbury’s Marvellous Makeover."