An author from Dartmoor has released a murder mystery about the moors.
Rachel Francis’s second novel, ‘The Reporter’, follows protagonist Abel Richards as he investigates the disappearance of a widowed farmer in a fictional town on Dartmoor.
With inspiration from Rachel’s life on the moors, the book delves into themes of rural cultures, farming and what it means to belong to a piece of land.
Rachel Francis said: “It starts off as a missing woman but it's a lot more than that, I wrote it to express a different way of life. Writing this book taught me a lot more about Dartmoor and my family heritage.”
Rachel grew up in a rural community and has spent her time working on farms and with horses across Dartmoor, she started writing her first book ‘The Long Acre’ three years ago and since then she takes every opportunity she can to write.