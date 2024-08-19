Cornwood and Lutton Kit Manning | [email protected] The August bank holiday weekend is almost upon us so, here in Cornwood, that means another Cornfest event in the Cornwood Inn car park on Saturday.The fun will start at 2pm and will include live music from Black Jack Liquorice, Sam Corby, Audioshift and Olly Whitfield; there will be stalls, face painting and Morris dancing; DJ Feelgoods will put in an appearance and those wishing to eat as well as drink will be amply catered for with a BBQ and a Noodle Bar.Tickets can be bought in advance at the early bird price of £10/ adult, £5 /child (£12 and £6 respectively on the door); the event is in aid of St. Luke's Hospice and so it is hoped that this afternoon/evening of family fun will be well supported. On Bank holiday Monday ( 26th) the third Cornwood Stomp will take place. Those wishing to take part should meet at the Cornwood Inn at 11am - suitably suited and booted for whatever the prevailing weather conditions turn out to be! This will be a led walk up onto the Moors - if the weather is kind; the last Stomp had to be rerouted because of stormy conditions! Our WI had a Summer social evening this month and It was noticeable that there were fewer cars in the carpark than is usual for the monthly meetings; on reflection, that's probably explained by the fact that, since the main activity for the evening was a wine-tasting, quite prudently, a lot of car-sharing went on! The wine tasting was organised in-house by members of the committee who had also provided some delicious, savoury snacks which complemented the wines beautifully. Each member was given six wines to taste (plus two non-alcoholic) and then had to guess the country of origin and to match them to their varieties. It was a most enjoyable evening; there was much swirling and sniffing and discussion but, thankfully, no spitting out of wine... Some felt the need to have a second taste of their favourites before they felt they could commit to a decision! After the tasting experience there was a Wine Quiz; perhaps it should have been done before the tasting as no one did very well, however, the four with the highest scores won individual bottles of wine - well what else? There is a more serious side to our WI ladies too; they have been long time supporters of Plymouth Women's Refuge and last month they chose to spend the proceeds from the monthly raffle on household cleaning items for some of the ladies from there who are being set up in safe houses. Two members scoured the shelves of Tesco and came away with a trolley load of goods which they delivered to the Refuge and which were much appreciated.