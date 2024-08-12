Modbury’s Twinning Association welcomed our friends from Lanvéoc, in Brittany, for their weekend stay in the middle of June. The weather was kind and a splendid time was had by all, hosts and visitors alike. They arrived late on Friday evening so the official welcome was on Saturday morning in the splendid community space that is St George’s Church, and thence to Dartmouth. Lanvéoc is a small and picturesque harbour closely associated with the French Naval Academy in nearby Brest, so the Bretons have an affinity with the naval connections of Dartmouth and enjoyed their pleasant lunch and stroll around in the sun, and some taking in the ferry trip to the castle. On Sunday, the group trip was to Buckland Abbey, home of Sir Francis Drake, a visit enlivened by their medieval weekend. Of particular interest to the French was the archery demonstration, based on how the battle of Agincourt was fought! In the evening, the set piece was an excellent dinner in the White Hart for all. Finally, we said goodbye with a barbeque in the Exeter Inn garden, where the Bretons were delighted to receive a new Modbury flag, as modelled up and down our high street. We are very much looking forward to our return visit to Brittany next Summer. Next up in the Modbury Twinning Association social calendar is a quiz night at the QE2 Pavilion on Saturday 14th September – watch out for details in due course.