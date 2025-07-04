Commenting on the scheme, a foster carer using the facilities at the Meadowlands centre in Tavistock said ”We are so grateful for this scheme because without it, our children would not be able to have access to these vital leisure facilities nearly so often. With the children being able to book and safely attend swimming sessions by themselves has really built their independence and using the gym with their friends in the area, teaches them that exercise is important and can be a lot of fun!”.