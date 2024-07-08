After some problems earlier in the season, our school’s swimming pool is now back in working order, so the children have been delighted to take full advantage of that with regular sessions during school hours. In addition, the PTA are organising a Pool Party event, with food and fun, which will take place after School on Monday 15th; on the following Friday, the whole school community will enjoy a trip to Wembury beach. The pool will again be put to good use at a party on 22nd - a last celebration for the year 6 pupils who will be leaving our school, when term finishes the following day and they move on to secondary education in September.