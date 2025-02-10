We are fortunate, here, to still have our School and two Pubs, the Mountain Inn and the Cornwood Inn - the latter saved by the Community when it was threatened with closure a few years back. Unfortunately, we no longer have a Shop in the Village and the PO - once part of the Shop and open five days a week - is now located in a room attached to our Village Hall and is currently only available for three short sessions a week, as part of an outreach service. For some local people the services which the PO is able to offer is a vital lifeline; with this in mind, the Chair of our Parish Council is now urging parishioners to make more use of the availability we do have, because it’s continuance depends on footfall (constantly under review) and there is the distinct possibility that even these limited hours may be cut further or lost entirely.