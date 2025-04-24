Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman on the A379 near Kingsbridge are continuing to hold a man for questioning.
A road closure was put in place while officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out an examination of the scene. This remained in place for much of the day, with the road reopening soon after 11pm.
A man in his 50s has been interviewed under caution as a voluntary attender on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released under investigation.
A man in his 30s from the Kingsbridge area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Detective Inspector Guy Biggar, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time for them."
DI Biggar added: “We have a number of lines of enquiry as we try to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death. One avenue is that she may have been hit by a vehicle, but we are also considering other possibilities.
“The closure of the A379 remained in place until late into the evening on Wednesday. We would like to thank the public for their patience during the road closure, which we appreciate caused significant disruption in the area.
“Unfortunately, a further road closure was necessary this afternoon, Thursday, April 24, as enquiries are continuing. It has since been reopened.
“We are continuing to call for anyone with any information or dashcam footage to come forward as we investigate the circumstances surrounding this death.”
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 50250099726.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.