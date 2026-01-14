Traffic on the A38 in Plymouth has been brought to a standstill following a serious incident at Manadon flyover today.
The road was closed while emergency services responded near Manadon Roundabout, leading to severe congestion and long delays across the surrounding road network.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were alerted shortly after 2.30pm after concerns were raised for an individual at the flyover.
The person was later found on the A38 with serious injuries, and officers, along with other emergency services, remain in attendance.
A Spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police said: “ Police were called at 2.35pm today, 14 January, following concern for the welfare of a person at Manadon Roundabout in Plymouth.
The person had fallen from Manadon flyover and was located seriously injured on the A38.”
The ambulance service is also on scene.
The A38 was closed in both directions – northbound at Weston Mill and southbound at Leigham/Forder Valley roundabout.
Police confirm that the road has fully reopened.
