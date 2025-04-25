Both firefighters and members of the public can be affected by the negligence of a fire service, which can lead to them lodging a claim and receiving compensation from the service.
Figures obtained by No Win No Fee Solicitors Co found that, since 2020, Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service has had to pay out over £400k to successful public and employee claims against the service.
Firefighters face numerous dangers on a daily basis, including fighting fires, working at heights, and handling hazardous chemicals.
Due to these dangers, fire services must offer comprehensive firefighter training to their employees to minimise the risks that they may encounter during their careers.
The Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service covers the counties of Devon and Somerset, including the unitary authorities of Plymouth and Torbay. This makes them the largest non-metropolitan fire and rescue service in England, covering an area of almost 4,000 square miles.
If a firefighter is injured at work and believes their employer’s negligence was to blame, they may be eligible to make a firefighter injury claim for compensation.
Potential injuries that a firefighter may suffer at work include burn injuries, crush injuries, smoke inhalation, fall-from-height injuries, work-related stress, road traffic accidents and firefighter training injuries.
Although they are equipped with industry-standard protective equipment, this often has its limits against the intense heat of a burning building.
If something goes wrong during a firefighting operation, the burn injuries can be severe and even life-threatening.
From 2020 to 2024, 240 public and employer liability claims were lodged against Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue, 95 of which were settled.
In 2020, 33 claims were made against the service, the lowest number of claims over the past five years.
Three years later, this number increased to 61 claims.
The service has experienced a drop in claims over the past year compared to 2022/23, with a total of 36.