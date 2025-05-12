Cornwood and Lutton
The Cornwood Inn was the centre of the 80th anniversary of VE Day celebrations here. They organised food and family entertainment outside in the car park on Sunday, 4th May, when the fine weather and patriotic bunting contributed to a fun time for all. On the actual anniversary of Thursday 8th, the pupils at our School were invited to wear red, white and blue mufti instead of uniform for the day, which resulted in a colourful array. That evening, our Church bells were rung to mark this special anniversary.
A lot is going on in the grounds of our School at the moment as a pond and orchard area is being created. During the Easter break a group of willing volunteers - members of staff, parents and friends gathered together to make a start on the work which is on-going. Though there is still much to do, already the area has been cleared and new fencing put up.
On Saturday evening there was a Concert in the Village Hall; the enthusiastic audience enjoyed an evening of light-hearted singing with members of the Singers Upstairs Choir. They meet once a week in Ashburton to rehearse and first performed here two years ago. Audience participation was encouraged and many entered fully into the spirit of things - possibly well lubricated with the alcohol on sale! It was a most enjoyable event and all proceeds are to be shared between Devon Air Ambulance and Dartmoor Rescue.
The weather has been glorious for the first days of May; however, farmers and gardeners are not so delighted with the lack of rain, though everyone involved with this year’s Flower Festival at the Church is hoping that the sun will shine from 23rd - 26th May. The floral arrangements won’t be affected as they will, of course, be inside; however, people may be disinclined to walk the short distance to The Old Vicarage to sample the delicious homemade refreshments served in the garden, if the weather is inclement; visitors can be reassured that, if necessary, they will be catered for in a marquee.
The title of this year’s Flower Festival is Heaven Sent; the Church will be open daily from 10am - 6pm and entry is free, though there will be stalls and a big raffle.
Kingston Village Voice
What a week in Kingston! It started with the wedding of Hannah and Jamie last Saturday, 3rd May when it seemed the entire village turned out in their finery (or Farm Fit t-shirts), continued in a reflective and commemorative style with the superb display in our church on life in Kingston in WW2 and ended with the lighting of the beacon on Thursday, celebrating 80 years since VE Day on Tuesday 8th May 1945.
For this last event it was decided that the honour of lighting the beacon should go to the oldest resident in the village, Glenys Mansfield, known universally as “Mumsy”. (It’s a Kingston thing.) Accompanied by daughter Juliet and Jules’ husband, Crispin, 97-year-old Glenys sprinted over the rough terrain of Scobbi Farm ready to listen to excerpts of her wartime memories read by Lorraine, universally known as Q. (It’s a Kingston thing.) Owing to limited space I can only quote a few lines but here goes: “Glen was 12 when the war broke out. Her overriding memory of this time was how scared she was every time she heard the siren going off. At first, Glen with her younger sister, Daphne, and her mum and dad used to hide under the dining room table but after a while her dad built an “air raid shelter” on the land next to their garden. This was basically a big trench in the garden which was covered with corrugated sheeting. It was cold and dark in there and Glen hated it. Glen’s dad, Cliff was a sergeant in the Home Guard. Cliff and his brother, Geoff, had run away and joined up during the First Word War, lying about their ages!” Truly, it’s essential that the post-war generations, of which I am one, be reminded of our good fortune so far in avoiding global conflict and commemorations such as this bring home the scale of the sacrifice that Gleny’s generation had to make. Glenys lit the beacon, brilliantly constructed by Phil and his team, Q led the village in singing “I vow to thee, my country” and the faces of our village, our heads filled with our own thoughts and memories, were lit up by the glow of the flames. Thank you, Glenys and everyone who organised and took part in this brilliant evening.
West Alvington
The Alvington Singers will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a special concert on Saturday, May 17.
The performance will feature a selection of favourite pieces from the choir’s four decades of music-making, under the direction of Musical Director Harriet Oakley.
The concert takes place at St Thomas's Church, Dodbrooke, at 7.30pm. Admission is £5, with tickets available from choir members or on the door.
After the concert, refreshments and a display of choir memorabilia will be available in Dodbrooke Parish Hall. Parking is available at Kingsbridge Primary School.
The event is sponsored by The Arts Society Kingsbridge, with a retiring collection in aid of St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth.