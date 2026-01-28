A free railway exhibition train will visit Devon for the first time next month, stopping at Totnes Riverside as part of a nationwide tour marking 200 years of the modern railway.
The Railway 200 exhibition train, Inspiration, will be hosted by the South Devon Railway from Tuesday, 17 March to Sunday, 22 March, with free tickets available on a limited basis.
Co-curated with the National Railway Museum, the exhibition explores the impact of railways on British society and industry, using historical artefacts, interactive displays and engineering challenges. It also highlights a range of railway careers, including roles less commonly associated with the industry.
More than 60,000 people have visited the exhibition during its year-long tour of Britain, which has included stops from Scotland to the south coast. According to organisers, around 90 per cent of visitors said they would recommend it.
Visitors to previous stops have praised the exhibition’s balance of information and interactivity. Tara Jones Ulla, who attended at the West Somerset Railway, described it as “informative without being overwhelming”. Michael Wilson, who visited at London Paddington, said the interactive elements were particularly popular with children.
South Devon Railway Commercial Manager, Alasdair Page, said the heritage line was pleased to be hosting the exhibition’s first visit to Devon.
Page said: “As one of the longest established heritage railways in the South West, we’re proud that we have been chosen for the inaugural visit of Inspiration to this area.”
Railway 200 is a national campaign celebrating the bicentenary of the modern railway, with events held across the UK during 2025. The exhibition train was supported by a £250,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with its exterior funded by Porterbrook.
Steam train journeys on the South Devon Railway will also be available during the exhibition week.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.