SOUTH MILTON | Jenny Brown - [email protected] Many people visited church during the Easter period, not just to attend services but also to appreciate the beautiful decorations, lovingly arranged by volunteers.
Few can fail to be touched by the care and symbolism behind all the lovely arrangements from chicks and baby rabbits in the porch to sombre representations of the crucifixion within, all with generous donations of cheering spring flowers and eggs, thirteen and a half dozen of which were transported to St Luke’s Hospice on Easter Monday.
“All Hands on Deck”, the shanty crew from Stoke Gabriel, made Pub Night extra special on Saturday 6th with a large crowd, a happy atmosphere and enthusiastic singing greatly helped by sheets printed with all the choruses. The visiting crew also enjoyed their evening and were complimentary about the keen participation; their repertoire was extensive, including some of the best shanties as well as lifeboat songs commemorating both tragedy and heroism.
Over £200 was collected for Salcombe RNLI. Mine hosts, Emma, Dan and Jacqui did the village proud, all in pirate costume as were many others. In fact there was wide response to their invitation to come in fancy dress with Mary Wright winning the prosecco prize. Given so many amazing outfits, judging seemed impossible until it was spotted that Mary was the ‘only one who brought her own tankard.’
Archaeologist and accomplished speaker, Abigail Gray returned to talk to Thursday Club on the History of Sharpham last week.
The popular Theatre Train workshop sessions continue on April 26 and May 3. Children from a wide area are enjoying plenty of exciting fun and go home buzzing with enthusiasm; it’s not too late for a few more to join the action; animated singing of songs from Matilda the Musical is what it’s all about with fun games to warm up first.
The next Parish Council meeting starts at 7.30 on Monday (April 22).
For many months now, signs on the A381 at Milton Lane End have languished in the ditch, failing to direct vehicles to the village and beach, and the huge puddle there still prompts traffic to veer to one side at the approach to a rather dangerous junction. Lack of funding to councils also means that potholes will not be filled. Local drivers have learned to avoid them but can still be caught out by the constant creation of new ones; besides avoidance also presents potential traffic hazards.
Just a reminder this week that the Parish Council is still short of a councillor! If there's anyone out there who thinks that they would like to be involved with the decision-making in the parish, why not either come to the next Parish Council meeting or contact one of the existing councillors to find out more?
A co-ordinator for the community swimming pool is still required. Peter Smith will step down next year in this vital role, so someone to shadow Peter and learn about this vital role for our pool hopefully will come forward. Full training will be given - is that you? The pool could not continue if a replacement can't be found. So sad to think of the pool not being able to serve our community!
The pool is hoping to open on May 25th, there will be a number of resuscitation classes available to take part in, essential to gain a season jey for the pool, please see the village website for details.
I just feel that I have to mention one of our children from our school. Lily has been so brave in having her hair cut short... to help make real hair wigs for children and young people who experience hair loss for one reason or another. What a kind and thoughtful young lady, she donated 3 lovely long plaits of hair to the charity Little Princess Trust! How amazing.
The charity can be contacted on littleprincesses.org.uk if you wish to donate hair. I think this is a truly amazing story of true kindness. Meanwhile, the school is looking for volunteers to help concrete some slabs on the seating area as some have become loose. Please contact them if you can help. Apparently, they will provide all the materials plus cakes!!!
Mrs Ness, a valued participant of our school has decided to move on. She has been a valued part of our school for many years and it's sad to see her go! A lovely lady moving on to pastures new, good luck and thank you Mrs Ness!
St Andrews had a very welcome visitor at the weekend. Lesley Allsop and her friend came to visit. Lesley and her husband Steven were quite a part of our church a few years ago before moving away to be nearer family. Rev Steven took some wonderful services and was an amazing speaker. It was lovely to see this old friend again. St Andrews will have a Holy Communion service on Sunday with Rev Neil Barker leading. The service will start at the usual time of 11am, with refreshments after the service.
