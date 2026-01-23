Restaurant owner Erkan Mutlu has confirmed that two out of three restaurants will reopen today (Friday, 23 January) following an outpouring of support from the local community after he was subjected to a series of racist attacks.
Mr Mutlu announced earlier this week that he would be closing his restaurants indefinitely after being physically assaulted on Tuesday, 20 January. The decision prompted widespread messages of solidarity from residents, customers and fellow business owners across the town.
In an emotional statement shared on social media, Mr Mutlu said he is still processing the events but described the community’s response as overwhelming. Seeing Kingsbridge “stand together” against racism, he said, has “meant everything”.
Among the messages of support, Mr Mutlu recalled one woman offering to “place a chair outside and protect you”, while a seven-year-old girl phoned the restaurant and said simply: “I will support you. Trust me.”
Since speaking publicly about his experience, Mr Mutlu said he has been encouraged to give a larger, public interview about the attacks. However, he said he did not want to risk damaging the town’s reputation because of the actions of a small number of individuals.
He also acknowledged that his business is not the only one in the area to have faced racially motivated abuse, but said the town’s refusal to tolerate such behaviour had strengthened his resolve to continue.
Kings Fried Chicken will remain closed due to concerns for staff safety. Dream Turkish Kitchen and Pizzatime 2 will reopen today while Mr Mutlu considers his long-term future in the town.
He ended his statement with a message to residents: “We will never forget your support. Thank you, Kingsbridge. Truly.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.