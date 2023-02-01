Stokeley Farm Shop and South Hams Drinks have taken inspiration from the government’s warm scheme to provide a place where families can catch up and dine out for cheap this Wintertime.
On Friday evenings, the businesses are using the Tap House at Stokelely Farm Shop as a base for locals to congregate, catch up and play games whilst enjoying affordable meals.
A spokesperson for the Tap House, said:
“With the current energy crisis, cost of living increases and other factors putting pressures on budgets and the basic needs of families we felt it an imperative to get involved with the warmspaces initiative.
"Community being at the heart of warmspaces, we felt the Tap House provided the ideal place to host evenings where local people could gather and enjoy good food in good company. Meet familiar and new faces while tucking into hearty meals at a low cost, play board games, keep warm with the fire glowing and counter any feelings of isolation and loneliness that could be happening due to financial or other worries.”
The initiative has been running since Friday October 7th.
They said: “The Friday evenings have been up and running for a few months now and feedback has been really positive. We know people are struggling to keep the heating on at home and managing family budgets can be challenging, so whatever we can do to provide a break from those woes has to be worthwhile."
Last Friday, the theme was Italian, with a one-pot lasagna, salad and garlic bread, for £5 a head. The evenings have been bringing an eclectic mix of people to the Tap house.
They added: “the mix of people attending is fabulous to see… all types and ages coming together from all situations, and if we help one person in just one small way that feels like a success to us!”
If you would like to book a space at the warm spaces initiative, call the café on 01548 581321 and reserve your place. Booking is required.