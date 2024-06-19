RISHI SUNAK and David Cameron visited a farm in North Devon yesterday, June 19.
In a bid to win over farming communities, both the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Foreign Secretary David Cameron, met with local farmers at Chuggs Farm near Barnstaple.
They were joined there by Selaine Saxby, Conservative candidate for North Devon.
They spent time talking to various farmers and set out their stall of how they would support them. Including promises to continue the badger cull and increase the farming budget by a billion pounds.
Although they were, perhaps, preaching to the already converted, the visit was not without the odd mishap. When the Conservative trio attempted the feed a flock of sheep, the farm animals proved to be just about as independently minded as the electorate and ran away.
When asked what specifically the Conservative Party would do for the farmers of West Devon, the Prime Minister made reference to the fact that he represents a rural constituency, himself - Richmond in North Yorkshire.
“I’m very fortunate, I get to go home when I’m allowed to. Like here, it is one of the most beautiful rural parts of the country. So I know first-hand how important farming is to our rural communities, and indeed to our country,” he said.
“That’s why we are focused on supporting farmers and this election there is a clear choice.”
“Look at what you’re getting from the Conservatives – a guaranteed food security target in law and a billion pounds more funding for the farm budget in the next parliament - dedicated to food production. In contrast, Labour barely had 80 odd words about farming in their manifesto. Forget about increasing the farm budget – they can’t even say they’re going to protect it.”
One of the biggest issues facing the farming community is the decline in young people going into the industry.
According to a study carried out by Barclays Bank, Britain could be on the verge of a farming crisis unless far more young people can be inspired to take agricultural jobs.
In 2023, the highest proportion of farmers (35 per cent) were aged 65 years and over, according to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs.
When asked about the decline in young farmers, Selaine Saxby, the Conservative candidate for North Devon, answered: “There are some of the apprenticeship schemes that come through which are actually enabling young people to come into farming and there’s been quite a lot of work done to actually enable late starters.
“So if you suddenly want to move into it, there are some of those transition schemes that are already in place. One of the huge issues for young people, whatever industry they’re in is housing.
“And therefore, some of the changes which we have already put through to planning permitted development rights for farms – to enable farmers to actually have the next generation live on site or to be able to create accommodation for workers.”
The campaign trail is heating up in Devon. With the election fast approaching July 4, the candidates are still hard at work securing as many votes as they can.