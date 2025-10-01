The Cotley Hunt, one of the oldest hunts in the country, will be putting their hounds and their community in the public eye by hosting a trailing demonstration on Friday 10 October.
The Cotley Hunt will be demonstrating its trail hunting activities as part of the British Hound Sports Association’s (BHSA’s) National Trail Hunting Day on Friday, 10th October, which MPs, Police and Crime Commissioners, and Rural Crime Officers along with national and local media have been invited to attend.
The event, which is the second national event being organised by hunting’s governing body, is effectively an open day to showcase trail hunting to demonstrate that it does not require further legislative measures. The Labour Party manifesto included a commitment to ban trail hunting, so the day will provide an opportunity to answer questions attendees have about how trail hunting is conducted, while demonstrating that it is a well-regulated, properly managed and lawful activity.
Based near Chard on the Somerset-Devon border, the Cotley Hunt dates back to 1797.
Joint Master, Mary Perry, said: “We are pleased to be able to show our working practices to our regional representatives and we welcome the opportunity to show trail hunting as it is. I know that by putting ourselves out there, we will attract criticism as this is now such a contentious issue but what else can we do? These hounds are too important than to be lost through ignorance and prejudice.”
The Cotley hounds are West Country Harriers, a breed which is peculiar to southwest England and is rarer than the Giant Panda. There are fewer than 400 West Country Harriers left in the world. They are a trail hunting pack, following scent trails in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.
Mary Perry added: “We adore our hounds and we are proud of their heritage so we will do everything in our power to ensure that they can lawfully continue to cross our beautiful countryside.”
The Cotley raises over £4,000 for charity each year and runs over 30 social events for the local community including its popular skittles league involving 400 players, supporting 10 local pubs.
Mary Perry said: “We run a huge programme of social events for all ages and the Hunt is very much at the heart of the community, providing vital social interaction, often for people who work alone or in remote areas, combating rural isolation. Moreover, with a turnover of £100,000 a year, that is a significant amount being ploughed back into local businesses and our own community too.”
Olly Hughes, managing director of the BHSA, said: "Trail hunting is an ethical, legal and highly regulated activity that preserves long-standing traditions, supports employment and brings rural communities together.
"MPs should engage with us before considering introducing punitive legislation. If they came to see the many benefits of trail hunting they would understand what is at stake."
Trail hunting does not involve pursuit of any animal. Instead, the hounds are trained to follow a pre-laid scent trail, preserving the traditions, skills and employment associated with hunting, while remaining in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.