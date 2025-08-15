A national study of working adults by UK bus operator Stagecoach found that the average one-way commute takes around 30 minutes, totalling approximately five hours per week. In South West England, the average commute is over 27 minutes, offering a significant daily window of untapped potential.
According to language education experts, it takes between 575 and 600 hours to achieve fluency in a language like French. Local commuters who use this time to study could be fluent within two years, making the most of their commute without needing extra time in their day.
The study also found that nearly one in three Brits are willing to spend extra ‘me time’ learning a new skill, such as a language or hobby.
Stagecoach is encouraging people across South West England to make the most of their commutes, not just to get from A to B, but to reclaim this time for self-care, learning, and growth.
Debra Goodwin, Chief Customer Officer at Stagecoach, said: “In a world where most of us are constantly on the go, reclaiming time for ourselves has never been more important. Our research shows that Brits are crying out for more ‘me time’, and for many, the bus could offer the perfect pocket of peace. “With an average of 30 minutes each way, that’s an hour a day where you can press pause, tune in, and even transform your future. From brushing up on your French to learning a new skill, your commute could be the most productive part of your day.”
When asked how they currently spend their time on the bus, passengers revealed a preference for quiet, solitary activities.
The Top five Bus Activities according to research data was:
1. Listening to music or podcasts (37 per cent)
2. Scrolling on social media (36 per cent)
3. Just chilling/doing nothing (30 per cent)
4. People watching (25 per cent)
5. Playing mobile games (22 per cent)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.