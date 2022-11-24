VOLUNTARY groups in South Hams have been invited to apply for their share of a £50,000 funding pot to support community projects across the District.
As part of the Council’s cost of living response plan, South Hams District Council launched two new grant schemes for local voluntary and community groups on Monday November 21st.
Each group can access up to £2,500 and the money can be used for projects or schemes that are working to directly support residents through the cost of living crisis, whilst also supporting the broader health and wellbeing of local people.
There are two types of funds. The Winter Wellbeing Fund aims to support activities with up to £2,500 towards addressing residents’ wider health and wellbeing impacts such as improving mental health and wellbeing; improving physical health and wellbeing and activities that promote participation in activities to disadvantaged and isolated groups
The Cost-of-Living Action Fund is an opportunity to bid for up to £1,000 for community schemes that directly contribute to the cost of living. This could include creating and operating warm banks, or providing warm meal clubs for residents etc.
Cllr Nicky Hopwood, South Hams District Council’s Lead Member for Cost of Living, said: "So many of our communities in South Hams are already doing a fantastic job of supporting those people most in need. Providing warm spaces and places to congregated so people do not feel alone this winter.
Many of these community already have good support networks of voluntary groups and organisations that are well placed to provide the kind of health and wellbeing that is required. That is why we are making this money available to them, so that they can continue the good work they have begun.
"Whether your local community group or club needs money to organise a special project or to give you the resources to help more people, get in touch. Tell us what you want to do to improve wellbeing in South Hams and how the money will help you achieve this. The online form is quick and simple to fill in, and your group could benefit by up to £2,500."