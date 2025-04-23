I find it deeply shocking that Lib Dems, locally and nationally, consider themselves 'green', yet support the mad industrialisation of Devon and Cornwall by Labour who intend to cover our beautiful counties in numerous wind farms, millions of solar panels, giant storage units and miles and miles of pylons, almost all of it manufactured in China in some of its 2,000 coal-fired furnaces and all of which will then have to be shipped thousands of miles back here so that we can continue paying the highest price for electricity in the world to pretend that we are zero carbon.