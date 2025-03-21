With supporting the environment, a top priority for the Council, this year, two winners were also announced for the Climate and Biodiversity Champion Award. Peter Brown for bringing people together to address local climate issues in and around Newton and Noss, and Ross Kennerly of Sustainable South Brent for his tireless work to drive forward the delivery of Hope Wood, a joint project with the Council to plant a new woodland in South Brent along with Sustainable South Ham’s own community market garden and orchard.