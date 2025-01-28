Paying tribute to an “energetic and beautiful soul,” Plymouth city councillors have held a minute’s silence to remember university lecturer Claire Chick who was killed in the city last week, writes Alison Stephenson.
Addressing the full council on Monday, lord mayor Tina Tuohy said the Plymouth University employee formerly known as Claire Butler “touched countless lives” through her work in nursing education and her international contributions to healthcare teaching across Europe, Africa and Asia.
“She was an energetic and beautiful soul… and a devoted mother and a cherished grandmother to five children. Her warmth, humour and caring nature enriched our community and, as her family said, she was truly the life and soul of any place where she was,” said Ms Tuohy.
The lord mayor invited councillors to join her in reflective silence to honour Ms Chick, who “had a profound effect on so many lives”.
The lecturer was found seriously injured in West Hoe Road last Wednesday and later died in hospital.
In a statement following her death, Ms Chick’s family paid tribute to her, saying: “We are absolutely devastated and broken at the loss of our beautiful caring mother.
“She was the most beautiful, lively soul and was there for everyone. Everyone who knew our mum had so much positive words to say about her.
“She was the life and soul of any place where she was.”
University of Plymouth vice-chancellor Prof Richard Davies said they were “shocked and saddened” by her death and “her contribution to Plymouth was significant and deeply felt.
“She was a respected nurse, lecturer, and personal tutor, ensuring students were supported academically and pastorally.”
He continued: “As a colleague, Claire’s humour and warmth will be dearly missed by academic and support staff.
“Our thoughts are with Claire’s family and friends at this impossibly difficult time.”
Paul Butler, 53, of Stangray Avenue, Plymouth, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of her murder.
He is also charged with the unlawful possession of a bladed article, was remanded in custody to appear for a bail hearing at Plymouth Crown Court today, Tuesday, with a further hearing scheduled for Friday, March 3.