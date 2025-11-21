Devon County Council has appointed Councillor Robin Julian as the new Fostering Member Champion for the Children’s Scrutiny Committee (Friday, November 21).
He was first elected to Devon County Council in 2013, serving until 2017 and was elected again this year. He previously served as a Special Constable in Sussex.
The council says the new role is intended to strengthen oversight of fostering and ensure it remains a priority. It will involve closer scrutiny of how services are run, how performance is monitored and whether the experiences of foster carers and children in care are shaping policy.
Cllr Julian will work with the Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, the Corporate Parenting Panel and senior managers to track progress and challenge decisions where necessary.
He will be responsible for scrutinising fostering services, examining efforts to recruit and retain foster carers, and assessing how well children in care are being listened to.
Cllr Julian, the local member for Bideford West and Hartland, said: “Foster carers give children the love and stability they deserve.
“My job is to make sure that their voices shape our decisions and that Devon continues to improve the support we offer. I want more people to see fostering as the rewarding role it truly is.
“My priority is to help Devon recruit more foster carers and ensure they feel valued and supported in the work they do.”
Councillor Frank Biederman, Chair of the Children’s Scrutiny Committee, added: “I am delighted that Robin has agreed to take on this important role. Fostering is central to the lives of many children in Devon, and having a dedicated Champion ensures that their needs remain at the forefront of our work. Robin’s commitment will help us strengthen scrutiny and drive positive change for families and carers across the county.”
