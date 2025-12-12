Devon County Council’s Cabinet has approved an ambitious plan to create 3,000 hectares of new woodland in the south of Devon.
Developed by a partnership which includes Plymouth City Council, South Hams District Council, West Devon Borough Council, the National Trust and the Woodland Trust, the plan, approved on Wednesday 10 December, aims to increase tree cover by three per cent and restore up to 1,900 hectares of habitat by 2050.
It will stretch from Plymouth’s urban parks to Dartmoor’s uplands, forming a mosaic of trees and green spaces rather than a single dense forest.
The plan promises wide-ranging benefits, including capturing and storing carbon dioxide (carbon sequestration), reducing the risk of flooding and improved soil and water quality.
It also supports economic growth, with 1,000 new jobs in forestry and green skills, and will involve schools and youth groups in woodland creation, offering training and career opportunities.
The public consultation earlier this year showed strong support for the plan’s vision and objectives, with no recorded opposition.
The initiative aligns with the Trees for Devon Strategy and the Local Nature Recovery Strategy, ensuring strategic coordination across the county.
Community engagement is central to the plan, with activities expected to involve more than 3,000 residents each year helping them to protect and enjoy green spaces, to ensure access for everyone.
The partnership will also work with landowners and businesses to deliver tree planting and habitat restoration.
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: “This is a landmark moment for Devon. The Community Forest will not only tackle climate change but also improve air quality, support wildlife and create spaces for people to enjoy. It’s about planting the seeds of a better future for everyone. By working together, we can make sure these benefits reach every community.”
