FORMULA One technology has been embraced as part of a trial to improve WiFi on the South West’s trains.
A ‘proof of concept’ trial is now underway on one GWR intercity express train, serving the region through to Devon and Cornwall.
The two-month trial uses technology used by McLaren race cars, and sits atop the train carriage to pick up signals from 5G masts and low Earth-orbit satellites to ensure uninterrupted WiFi.
Devon County Council’s full council heard about the trial, which will end in January, after questions about what was being done to improve internet availability on trains.
Councillor Andrew Leadbetter (Conservative, Wearside & Topsham), asked what was being done to improve WiFi on trains.
“When I was chairman of the Peninsula Rail Task Force, it was a common comment that even if journeys took some time, as long as the WiFi worked, it wasn’t too bad, as you could work on the train,” he said.
“This now seems to be problematic, so what work is ongoing with the train operators to improve the situation?”
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson (Green Party, Totnes & Dartington), the cabinet member for climate change, outlined the trial that is underway on one train.
She said it had been made possible through £300,000 of funding from the Peninsula Transport sub national transport body, alongside GWR, Network Rail, Hitachi trains and Motion Applied.
“The trial kicked off two weeks ago and was launched in Paddington station where the operators and system designers also attended,” Cllr Hodgson said.
“The technology is like a pizza box on top of the train, and it can pick up signals from mobile phone masts and satellite systems, and has been designed for McLaren race cars.
“It is only on one train, so there is a random chance it will be on the train you are on, but it is on services down to Cornwall, and we will need more funding to implement it long-term if the trial goes well, which it seems to be at the moment.”
In a written statement on the trial, Cllr Hodgson added: “The government has committed funding to enhance mobile connections on all Great British Railway operated trains by 2030.
“This trial, which runs until January, will hopefully provide the evidence to support the Department for Transport in developing a procurement and delivery strategy for enhanced WiFi on the GWR intercity network.
“Following the trial, there will be a procurement phase until May 2026, and a delivery phase from June 2026 onwards.”
In a study by networking testing firm Ookla, the UK ranked 16th out of 18 major European and Asian countries for train wi-fi speed, with average download speeds at just 1.09 megabits per second, compared to Sweden's 64.58.
As part of the 2025 spending review, the Department of Transport secured £41m to introduce low earth orbit satellite connectivity on all mainline trains by the end of the decade.
Earlier this year South Western Railway started its own, separate, "superfast" wi-fi rollout for its trains between Earlsfield and Basingstoke, using trackside poles and antennas to create a bespoke 5G rail network.
