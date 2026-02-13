A Rockpool Safari has been organised at Wembury Marine Centre on Sunday, February 22 between 1.30pm and 3pm.
Wembury Bay has long been recognised for its amazing rocky shore environment and is often found on the list of the top rockpooling spots in the UK.
An expert team will take people on a guided rockpool safari to meet and learn about some of Wembury's most famous inhabitants, from crabs to starfish and everything in between.
This event is open to all ages, but all children must be accompanied by an adult.
People are asked to wear wellington boots or other suitable sturdy shoes and leave their rockpool nets at home, as they follow the Seashore Code and use hands and buckets instead (tubs provided).
National Trust car parking charges apply at Wembury Beach car park which can fill up very quickly on hot, sunny days so people are advised to leave plenty of time to park and aim to arrive at the Centre 10 minutess before the event starts.
The event will lead people 200m over the rocky foreshore.
There are steep unguarded edges along the coast.
People should expect to be walking over slippery seaweed-covered rocks, sand, and other uneven ground.
People are advised to dress appropriately, be prepared for unpredictable weather and remember that rocks can be sharp so wearing thick-soled footwear with good grips is essential.
There is accessible parking at the centre but no wheelchair access to the beach.
There are accessible toilets at the start point but the group will be a 15-minute walk away from these during the event.
They welcome people with an interest in finding out more about local marine life and are keen to learn or improve their identification and rock pooling skills.
