Totnes councillors have objected to plans by supermarket chain Morrisons to extend the sale of alcohol to 24 hours a day at the town’s service station.
The proposal, debated at a council meeting earlier this month, would see alcoholic drinks being sold round the clock from Monday to Sunday off its Station Road premises.
Councillors however have opposed the move, saying that it would lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour.
Councillors pointed out that the service station sits in a residential area and that the added noise at night would adversely affect residents in Priory Drive and Station Road.
There were also concerns that individuals could use the nearby Borough Park to consume alcohol late at night and become a magnet for addicts and the homeless.
Deputy mayor Tim Bennett said local residents were also against the proposal. “It’s a big ask for a town that doesn’t have any 24-hour businesses. That’s a massive change in terms of what Totnes is,” he warned.
Cllr Jacqi Hodgson pointed out that as Totnes was a town at risk in terms of drug-taking, the disturbance caused by a 24-hour Morrisons to residents “would be a big issue”.
In addition, the planned construction of a skatepark located nearby would only exacerbate anti-social behaviour in the future if Morrisons’ plan went ahead, councillors heard.
South Hams District Council will debate the issue at a meeting next month prior to making a final decision on the application.
Morrisons has been contacted for comment.