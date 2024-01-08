DEVON County Council’s gritter drivers are carrying out multiple treatments on the county’s main routes as freezing conditions are set to continue.
The County Council says that teams are already out on roads in East and Mid Devon, while the majority of gritters were heading out on Devon’s precautionary salting routes from 5pm onwards, and again at 2am.
The busiest cycle routes in Exeter will also be treated from 7pm tonight.
The Met Office issued a Yellow Weather Warning for ice from 3pm this afternoon until 3am tomorrow and there is also a chance of snow flurries.
The UK Health Security Agency has also upgraded its cold weather alert to Amber in the South West until noon on Friday, January 12.
It is forecast to be a countywide freeze tonight, with road surface temperatures expected to fall below -4C across some areas and not rise above zero until after the morning peak traffic times.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Highway Management, said: “Temperatures are tumbling and road surfaces will be below zero across the county tonight.
“With the freezing conditions set to stay with us throughout this week there is likely to be an ongoing risk of icy patches. Our fleet of gritters will be carrying out multiple treatments this afternoon and overnight, but please remember that minor routes off the gritting network could be hazardous.
“However, whether a road has been treated or not, there is a possibility it could be icy. I would urge everyone to take extra care and allow plenty of time for your journey.”
Please remember the following advice:
• Never assume a road has been salted. Remember that showers or rain will wash salt off roads leaving them prone to ice, and in extreme cold even salting will not stop ice from forming;
• Allow additional time for your journey;
• Reduce your speed and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front;
• Drive with care and according to the conditions;
• Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C, particularly if you are not mobile, have long-term illness or are 65 or over. The NHS website has more information on staying healthy during cold weather;
• Listen to local radio for updates on current weather conditions and ensure you are stocked with food and medications.
For more information and travel advice visit the County Council's winter travel webpages or for updates follow @DevonAlert on Twitter (X) and Facebook.