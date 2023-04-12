Peter Boyle of East Portlemouth is due to appear at Newton Abbot Magistrates Court today (Monday 17 April) charged with drink driving and failing to stop when directed to do so by a police car.
The 34 year old is charged with driving a blue BMW 1 series on an unnamed road from Kingsbridge towards South Pool while unfit to drive through drink on 10 March 2023 between 8pm and 8.45pm.
He is further charged with neglecting or refusing to stop the car when directed to do so by a police officer in a marked police vehicle with the blue lights activated, acting in the execution of his duty of regulating traffic, on an unnamed road towards Frogmore between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on the same date.