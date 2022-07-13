Offender who was racially abusive to police officer is jailed

1886 bar and restaurant on Regent Street, Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A woman who spat at police and racially abused one officer has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Samantha Dunn said she had drunk 20 cans of Stella lager before the incident, celebrating her first week at work.

The 27-year-old admitted three counts of assaulting a police officer as well as being found drunk in a public place.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also banned her from entering licensed premises, and buying or being sold alcohol for four months.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Dunn was escorted out of 1886 bar in Regent Street in Douglas on May 28 at 2.18am by security staff.

She then sat down on the ground outside but when police approached she ran to the promenade and started to climb over railings by the sea.

Officers stopped her as they had concerns for her safety.

She was described as smelling of alcohol, unsteady on her feet, and had glazed eyes.

The 27-year-old was arrested but as she was being taken to the police van she made racially abusive comments to one officer, which we have chosen not to repeat in print.

During her arrest, Dunn was said to have tried to bite officers and kicked out at them, then spat at them with the spittle landing on clothing.

Defence advocate David Reynolds said that Dunn, who lives at Circular Road in Douglas, had been out celebrating after her first week of work.

‘She drank a significant amount of alcohol. Twenty cans of Stella from 3pm,’ said the advocate.

‘In 1886 she was asked to leave. She said she couldn’t remember being on the ground outside.

‘She panicked when police came as she was afraid she was going to be arrested.’

Mr Reynolds said that Dunn would lose her employment in a restaurant if she was sent to custody and she was due in work later in the day.

The advocate said that she had been drug-free for two-and-a-half years after previous issues.

‘Clearly these offences are appalling, not only with the spitting but the words as well, but the probation report shows evidence of remorse,’ said Mr Reynolds.

The advocate went on to say that Dunn had said she had mental health issues, but the court heard that she had not attended an assessment which was arranged.

Dunn has a previous conviction in 2020 for being drunk and disorderly.

High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Dunn: ‘Racial abuse is completely unacceptable towards anyone, let alone a police officer trying to assist you.

‘That sort of language should not be used by anyone in the Isle of Man.

‘Spitting is a particularly serious form of assault.