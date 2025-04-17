He had earlier been found guilty of four offences of possession of a document of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism contrary to section 58 (1) (b) of the Terrorism Act 2000; two offences of distributing terrorist publications contrary to section 2 (2) (e) of the Terrorism Act 2006; and two offences of providing a service to others that enabled them to obtain, read or listen to a terrorist publication, contrary to section 2 (2) (d) of the Terrorism Act 2006.