Rowan Sutton, 30, from West Charleton Court, Kingsbridge, has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Kingsbridge.
He is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, April 28), and remains in custody until then.
An investigation was launched after police were called at around 4.45am on Wednesday, April 23, and notified of an alleged incident involving a woman on the A379, Embankment Road, at New Bridge, Kingsbridge.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
A man in his 50s has been interviewed under caution as a voluntary attender on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation.
Detective Superintendent Rachael Bentley said: “We are continuing to support the victim’s family through specially trained officers. “Our investigation remains ongoing and I’d like to thank the community for their patience and support while investigation work has been carried out.”