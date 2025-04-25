As part of the investigation into the death of a woman on the A379 near Kingsbridge on Wednesday, April 23, detectives have set up a Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) page.
The MIPP enables members of the public to submit large files, such as doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage, that may help the police with their enquiries.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Guy Biggar said: “I continue to ask anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage, doorbell or CCTV footage that would have been active between 10pm on Tuesday 22 April and 5am on Wednesday 23 April in the area of the A379 Embankment Road, Kingsbridge, to contact police and report anything that may assist us.”
The investigation team has been granted a warrant of further detention to detain the suspect in custody.
Granted by Plymouth Magistrates’ Court, it has allowed police to detain the suspect for a further 36 hours.
Police were contacted at around 4.45am on Wednesday 23 April and were notified of what was initially reported to be a serious collision involving a pedestrian on the A379, Embankment Road, at New Bridge, Kingsbridge.
The pedestrian, a 22-year-old woman, was seriously injured. Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
Formal identification is yet to take place.
The road was closed for much of the day and reopened soon after 11pm.
A man in his 50s has been interviewed under caution as a voluntary attender on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation.
A man in his 30s from the Kingsbridge area has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.
DI Biggar said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the victim at this very difficult time.
“We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry as we try to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death, including that she may have been hit by a vehicle, but we are also considering other possibilities.
“We are continuing to call for anyone with any information or any dashcam footage to come forward as we investigate the circumstances surrounding this death.”
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/50DC25J46-PO1