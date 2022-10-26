Crafty plans for village hall fundraiser
Subscribe newsletter
On November 12th, a local South Milton craft group are hosting a craft fair at South Milton Village Hall to raise money for a hall modernization.
The craft group was formed in the village in early 2019, so that local residents could come together once a month to share ideas and have some fun, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, this continued over Zoom.
The South Milton Village Hall was built in 1911 and extended in the 1930s, and it was during the time of the pandemic that South Milton village decided to completely renovate the 111 year old village hall to include a new playground and car park, with the crafters deciding to support this renovation by hosting the fair.
The craft group said, “We thought what better to support the fundraising than with a craft fair.”
The fair will take place from 10am to 4pm, alongside a children’s competition and barbecue, and the organisers felt it was importance to showcase local talent and display the work of the local community. Thus, the fair will include work from local artist Lucy Rose Cartwright.
They said: “We felt it was very important to include local craft makers, like those in a pop up shop. This included local resident illustrator Lucy Cartwright designing the posters and she will be exhibiting at the fair.”
Lucy is a Devon based illustrator that graduated from Falmouth University with a BA Hons in Illustration.
She is “inspired by vintage prints, art- deco posters and textile pattern, influencing her choice of muted/ vintage colours and often pattern-like compositions.” Lucy “has also always loved the print process and this is reflected in her work with organic textures and graphic layering… (and) takes huge inspiration from the countryside and sea that is on her doorstep.”
Other crafts that will be available at the fair include local artists displaying seaweed prints and local scenes; handbags, cushions, jewellery, candles & wreaths and more.
The craft group said: “There is a competition for children which Thurlestone school are running in conjunction with their curriculum,” as well as “a bbq sourcing as much local produce as possible along with mulled cider and mulled apple juice.”
They hope the fair will encourage people to enjoy the local artwork of South Milton, whilst raising money for an important local cause.
“We would love people to come along and join us in the celebration of Devon crafts, have a good time and support our fundraising,” say the crafters.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |