A multi-car crash on the A38 Eastbound has caused travel delays this morning (3 December).
The crash occured just before 9am at the A384 Junction, near Ashburton.
A Devon and Cornwall Police Spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars on the Eastbound carriageway of the A38 near Ashburton at around 8am today, Wednesday 3 December.
“It has been reported that one person has been injured, but the extent of the injuries is not known at this time.”
Multiple emergency vehicles were on the scene, including ambulance and police and the incident is ongoing.
One lane of traffic remained open with slow-moving traffic but queues stretched back several miles.
According INRIX, the road has now cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
