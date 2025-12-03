A South Devon woman who retrained through a government-funded skills scheme says the programme has “changed the direction” of her life, as new figures show UK unemployment has reached its highest level since the Covid pandemic.
Recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests many people are searching for more secure work, while employers across the region continue to report acute skills shortages. Against that backdrop, Devon County Council is urging local residents to consider free Skills Bootcamps starting in January 2026 – part of the Government’s Skills for Life initiative.
The Train4Tomorrow programme, which delivers the bootcamps across Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, offers flexible training lasting between two and 16 weeks courses – designed with local employers, providing a guaranteed interview at the end.
Much of the training is delivered online or via hybrid learning, allowing people to fit study around childcare, jobs and other commitments.
For Clare Hargreaves, the opportunity arrived at the right moment.
Clare, who now works at the Apricot Centre near Dartington – a farm known locally for its focus on regenerative agriculture and wellbeing – had spent years juggling jobs but felt she had stopped progressing. A Train4Tomorrow Bootcamp helped her step into an entirely new working life.
“I went into the Skills Bootcamp with an open mind,” she said. “I didn’t quite know where it was going to lead. Now I’m growing flowers as part of the floristry team at the Apricot Centre and it’s really exciting. I’m applying the skills I learned every day.
“I’m incredibly grateful because it was free. I mean, who wouldn’t want to do it?”
Clare’s retraining is one of almost 5,000 adult learners who have completed Skills Bootcamps since the scheme launched in Devon. Many have moved directly into employment in key sectors such as digital and tech, construction, early years and education, engineering, healthcare and the growing green skills economy.
That shift, Devon County Council says, is beginning to make a tangible difference to both local lives and the wider South West workforce.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs and Broadband, said the scheme is helping people navigate job insecurity and the cost of living.
“Right now, many people across the UK are anxious about work, rising costs and the uncertainty in the job market,” she said. “Train4Tomorrow is one of the most effective responses we have – free training, guaranteed interviews and employers ready to hire.
“What we’re seeing is transformational; nearly 5,000 people have already used these Skills Bootcamps to rebuild their confidence, secure new careers, and provide stability for their futures.”
Several January Bootcamps still have places available, spanning digital and technical roles, construction, early years, green and net-zero skills, engineering and manufacturing, with online or hybrid working.
The latest wave aims to support more than 2,000 adults across Devon, helping residents move into secure roles while giving employers access to job-ready candidates.
For Clare, the impact has been personal as well as professional. She describes her new role working at the Apricot Centre as “a fresh start”.
Councillor Cottle-Hunkin added: “If you want to upskill, find a job or change careers, joining a Skills Bootcamp could provide the new start you really need in 2026.”
Employers can also access up to 90% funding to train existing staff.
