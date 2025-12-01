The RNLI Salcombe crew teamed up with the Salcombe Estuary Rowing Club for a valuable joint training exercise focused on improving RNLI responses to incidents involving rowing boats.
The session featured several scenarios aimed at strengthening the skills and knowledge required to assist a gig in distress. Participants practiced casualty recovery procedures, focused on the safe extraction of both conscious and unconscious individuals from a gig.
The exercise progressed to a capsize scenario, where the gig was righted and taken under tow.
Working together, to recover the gig and returned to the shore.
Both the Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) and All-Weather Lifeboat (ALB) involved, along with the ALB daughter craft (Y-Boat), provided a comprehensive training environment.
Members of the rowing club actively participated and observed throughout, making this a truly collaborative effort.
Here are some reflections from the crews:
“Working alongside the RNLI team was a fantastic experience. “We learned so much about rescue procedures and how to manage emergencies on the water.
“It’s reassuring to know that we have such strong support locally, and we look forward to more joint exercises in the future.” — Salcombe Estuary Rowing Club.
“Joint training between the gig club and Salcombe lifeboat proved invaluable.
“Both teams gained experience, strengthened cooperation, and built confidence working together.
“Exercises like these ensure that when called upon, we’re ready to respond as one community."
James Fearn, RNLI Salcombe Coxswain.
and “Inspiring to watch and very well organised by both sides.” — Alex, Salcombe Estuary Rowing Club.
This exercise not only strengthened operational skills but also reinforced the strong community bond between both organisations.
By training together, both organisations gained valuable insight into each other’s practices, ensuring smoother cooperation in real-life situations.
The RNLI Salcombe crew and Salcombe Estuary Rowing Club look forward to continuing these joint sessions, building resilience, and enhancing safety for all who enjoy the waters around Salcombe.
