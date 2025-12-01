If you’re looking for a festive day out, you could do far worse than Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market.
It is open until Friday December 19 and offers a varied selection of artisan craft
stores and a wide variety of food from many countries and catering to all whether meat-eaters, vegetarian or vegan.
You are invited to wander through twinkling chalets, savour seasonal delicacies, sip mulled wine beneath the spires, and shop from handpicked traders showcasing the very best of Devon and beyond.
Exeter Cathedral, properly known as the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter in Exeter, is an Anglican cathedral, and the seat of the Bishop of Exeter, in the city of Exeter.
It was complete by about 1400 and includes an early set of misericords, an astronomical clock and the longest uninterrupted medieval stone vaulted ceiling in the world.
It is open for a donation.
