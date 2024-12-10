Cllr Emily Price expressed her gratitude saying: “I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the businesses that took part in our festive window competition. We’ve been truly amazed by the creativity and festive spirit shown in every display, which made choosing the winners incredibly difficult. But my thanks don’t end there – it’s clear that this year, even more businesses and residents have come together to create a town-wide sense of holiday unity. Your efforts have really helped make Totnes a magical place to visit this Christmas, and that benefits us all – both our local economy and our community!”