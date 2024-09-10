Fire crews from Crownhill and Greenbank were called to a fire at a block of flats in Bickleigh just after 9pm on Monday (September 9).
It was reported people were still in the building and there was smoke coming from a first floor window but when they arrived everyone had safely left the building.
Four breathing apparatus-equipped crew along with two hose reel jets and a safety jet were used and an ambulance was called in to help a casualty.
Another fire appliance was called in, this time from Camel’s Head.
The crew cleared the smoke from the building and a second casualty had to be treated for smoke inhalation.
It was found that the fire involved a TV set in a living room and it’s estimated that 10 per cent of the flat was damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke.
The fire was believed to have been accidental.