Police are continuing to investigate a report of criminal damage to Plymouth’s Holocaust Memorial and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
An attempt was made to remove the Holocaust Memorial Plaque which is situated within the Garden of Peace on Plymouth Hoe.
It is believed the damage to the stone and plinth was caused between 9pm on Wednesday January 29 and just after 10am on Thursday January 30.
The incident is being treated as a hate crime.
The officer leading the investigation, PC Stacey Vidler said: “While a crime like this is rare, it has understandably caused great distress to members of the Jewish Community.”
Contact police online or on 101, quoting crime reference 50250024550.