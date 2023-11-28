A large utility company says it wants to help its customers over the winter. With a focus on fuel poverty, Wales & West Utilities want to let their customers, across Wales and the south west of England, know that they can provide the support they need to help them in a number of ways.It’s been two years since the energy crisis first began and it’s currently estimated that around 6.3 million households across the UK are in fuel poverty. However, as the gas emergency and pipeline service for the area, they continue to work closely with a network of partner organisations and are committed to supporting those most vulnerable in society. By working together, they offer practical help and guidance on a range of energy issues impacting customers and communities.