A large utility company says it wants to help its customers over the winter. With a focus on fuel poverty, Wales & West Utilities want to let their customers, across Wales and the south west of England, know that they can provide the support they need to help them in a number of ways.It’s been two years since the energy crisis first began and it’s currently estimated that around 6.3 million households across the UK are in fuel poverty. However, as the gas emergency and pipeline service for the area, they continue to work closely with a network of partner organisations and are committed to supporting those most vulnerable in society. By working together, they offer practical help and guidance on a range of energy issues impacting customers and communities.
Some ways in which they can help include:
Signing people up to the Priority Services Register (PSR) – this register helps them, and other utilities including electricity and water, to make sure they look after those who need it most
Providing alternative cooking and heating and keep warm packs on the very rare occasion that the gas supply is interrupted
Offering free support and advice about debt, energy bills, energy efficiency and gas safety through their vast partnerships
Helping more people with low incomes and high heating bills save money through the Warm Home Assistance Fund, so that they can enjoy warm, energy efficient homes through the partnership with Warm West
Providing advice on reducing energy and water usage, not only to save money on utility bills but also to minimise environmental footprints.
Supporting community groups and charities by providing money through the Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA) fund. This fund helps customers stay safe and warm in their own home and supports consumers in vulnerable situations, whilst raising awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide. For more information visit: www.utilities.co.uk/services/priority-customers.