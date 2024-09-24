Dame Hannah’s is on the lookout for enthusiastic quizzers and Christmas shoppers.
The charity recently hosted its first-ever Bingo Night at their site in Ivybridge, which was a huge success, raising £347.
Building on this success, Dame Hannah’s has planned two more events to support their fundraising efforts. The first is their inaugural Quiz Night, taking place Thursday, 24th October. Teams of six can either be formed in advance or created on the night, but registration is required. For more information or to register, contact the Dame Hannahs Fundraising Team on 01752 898135.
The second event is the charity's first-ever Christmas Fayre, taking place at Dame Hannah’s. The fayre will feature a variety of stalls selling gifts, as well as homemade food and refreshments, promising a festive day out for the whole family.
Debbie Lumsdon, Dame Hannahs' Community Engagement Officer, said, "We are so excited to be holding these new events at Dame Hannah’s. The success of our Bingo Night was fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors of all ages to both our Quiz Night and Christmas Fayre."