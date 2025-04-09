Dame Hannahs are hosting several fundraising events at their site in Ivybridge throughout May.
Come and have some fun with family and friends while helping to fundraise for this very special local charity at the same time.
Bingo Night - Friday May 2 at 7.30pm
Dame Hannahs monthly Bingo Nights are proving very popular with the local Ivybridge and South Hams community.
Visitors can enjoy an evening of Prize Bingo and there will be plenty of refreshments and cake and a half time raffle.
Doors will open from 7pm with a prompt start at 7.30pm.
Cream Tea - Tuesday May 13 at 2pm
Guests always enjoy the annual Dame Hannahs Cream Tea event.
This year there will be a talk by local author Stephanie Austin about her time as an author and her newly published book Death on Dartmoor Edge.
This is her eighth book in the Devon Mystery Series set in the Dartmoor town of Ashburton and featuring amateur sleuth Juno Browne, a self-proclaimed domestic goddess and reluctant antiques shop owner.
Booking in advance only.
Quiz Night - Thursday May 29 at 7pm
Challenge your knowledge while having fun at the next Dame Hannahs Quiz Night.
Teams are up to six people so either create your own team or join others on the night.
Booking is essential.
Register your team and include any dietary requirements.
To buy tickets or for more information on any of the events please contact Dame Hannahs Fundraising Team on 01752 898135 or email [email protected]
Dame Hannahs was founded over 250 years ago and is one of the oldest charities in the UK.
Throughout the proud history of the charity the aim has always been simple, to help enrich and empower the lives of children and adults in need.